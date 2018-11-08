Surfline Introduces New Data Bundles To Its Customers

Accra, 5th November 2018 – Ghana’s first 4G LTE internet service provider, Surfline Communications Limited, has introduced new data bundles for new and existing subscribers.

Dubbed the “All Weather Bundles”, customers will be able to select from a variety of data bundles that meet their budget and lifestyle for as low as GHS5.

According to the Ag. Commercial Director of Surfline, Jacob Plange-Rhule, the new bundles will enable customers to get 1GB bundle for as low as GHS5, an Unlimited Bundle package with 100GB FUP valid for 30 days for GHS350, among others. Customers who would also purchase at least 15GB data bundle would also enjoy up to 2GB FREE browsing on every Saturday within the validity period of the bundle.

Because we understand that every customer has different data need in terms of data volume needed, at what price and how long you want your data to be valid, that is why we are very excited about the introduction of our new All Weather Bundles. It empowers our cherished customers to do more for less on our network and stay connected to family and friends as well as business partners, Mr. Plange-Rhule stated.

The All Weather Bundles are available for purchase via all existing top-up channels. Thus, by dialing *395# or *389# or *711# (to purchase bundle through Mobile Money account on all networks), by dialing *718*77# to recharge and purchase bundle by use of recharge cards which are available at all Surfline recharge outlets and shops and by visiting hubtel.me or ExpressPay or Korbaweb or SlydePay (to bundle through mobile app).

Surfline has recently launched an offer to welcome all new consumer activations and inactive accounts that would be reactivated by offering them 15GB FREE bonus data within 3 months.

About Surfline Ghana

Surfline Communications Limited was established in 2011 to provide premium quality wireless broadband connectivity to the Ghanaian market. The National Communications Authority (NCA) awarded Surfline a Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) license the following year. Surfline launched to immediately become the first 4G LTE company in Ghana and leading single largest LTE ever deployed in Sub-Saharan Africa with world-class strategic partners such as IBM, Alcatel Lucent, Microsoft and Huawei.

Surfline has built a Long Term Evolution (LTE) network, which is commonly referred to as the only true 4G. LTE is a relatively new technology, which was only recently adopted in mega-cities such as London. There are only a handful of LTE providers in Africa and it is Surfline’s goal to lead the pack.

Surfline Ghana offers top-notch superior 4G LTE service in Ghana with the fastest speed, affordable data charges, easy to use devices and unmatched customer service.

