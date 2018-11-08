Wraps Of Marijuana Impounded At Suhum

Police in Suhum have impounded five large wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, aka ‘wee’.

The suspected narcotics were found in an Opel Astra cab with registration number GS 2345 -16 after the driver of the vehicle abandoned it and fled.

A night patrol team in the Eastern Region town, led by Chief inspector Stephen Asare, drove the Opel Astra taxi to the station and reported that during their duty tour they spotted the said vehicle at Kofigya village, a suburb of Suhum.

Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said when the driver was signalled to stop, he failed but rather increased speed.

The vehicle, according to him was traced to an MTN Office at Suhum where it was abandoned.

The police spokesperson said a search conducted on the vehicle revealed five large bundles of a plant substance suspected to be Indian Hemp.

They also found a vehicle licence plate with registration number GR 286 – Y on the stash.

The vehicle and its content have since been detained at the station while strenuous efforts are being made to arrest the driver and other suspects in the matter, police said.