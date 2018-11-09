General Mosquito Blames New Inexperienced NDC Executives For 2016 Defeat

Incumbent General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has blamed the party's defeat in 2016 on the crop of new executives that led the party into the elections.

According to Asiedu Nketia, the party has been winning elections since he was elected in 2005, but they dropped from grace after a particular group of executives were brought on board in 2014.

The NDC scribe, who is parrying blame for the party's 2016 defeat argued that the NDC lost the general election only after party delegates decided to vote out the executives who were in office in 2014.

Asiedu Nketia is seeking re-election after occupying the general secretary position since December 2005.

The NDC has set November 17, 2018, to select new administrative leaders to lead the party for the next four years.

Speaking to party members on his campaign trail, Asiedu Nketia said he should not be blamed for the party's 2016 defeat.

“In 2005, when we went to vote, during that time the party was divided, yet I was still given the nod. We were in office, and three years after some executives were removed. For some of us the main ones, we were retained…because we were able to reason together we contested in 2012 and we won. We were dragged to court (by the NPP) and after eight months we were victorious. In 2014, some of the people that reason together with me were removed and new ones were brought on board, and we went to the elections and were defeated. So who is at fault, myself or the new ones that were brought on board?” he asked.

Asiedu Nketia is a dictator

Asiedu Nketia’s comments come on the back accusations that he is a dictator .

The National Treasurer of the NDC, Alhaji Abdullah Ahmed, wants Asiedu Nketia to be rejected at the party's upcoming national primaries.

According to him, Asiedu Nketia is a dictator and some of his actions are destroying the party.

Alhaji Abdullah Ahmed, popularly known as Alhaji PMC, says Asiedu Nketia does not heed to advice, adding that the party's National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, is even unable to control him and his cohorts.

“There has never been an issue raised by Chairman Portuphy or myself at our meetings that Asiedu Nketia has approved before. When I make suggestions they throw it away saying it is illegal. Chairman Portuphy is unable to control him. Asiedu Nketia is a dictator. He has a bad attitude. He does not listen to advice. He likes insulting people. When you say something and it goes against them, they push the young guys to insult you,” he said in an interview on Ekosii sen on Accra based Asempa FM.