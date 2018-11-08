MCE Garners Support For Bono East Region

The Municipal Chief Executive for Atebubu-Amantin, Hon. Edward Owusu has urged the people of Abamba a predominantly farming community in the municipality to vote overwhelmingly for the creation of the Bono East region.

The MCE made the call when he joined the chief and people to celebrate this year’s ‘fokuo’ yam festival.

He said the fruition of the region will serve as a harbinger for the development of the area touching specifically on education, health and infrastructural development. He also enumerated a number of opportunities that will avail themselves to individuals in the area.

Hon. Owusu said arrangement for the provision of an ultra-modern toilet facility for the community has been completed while the road linking the area with the main Ejura-Atebubu highway will see a face-lift early next year.

In his response the chief of Abamba, Nana Kofi Amoakohene assured the MCE of the total support of his people for the proposed region.

He praised government for the ‘free SHS’ policy which has seen most of the children in his town accessing senior high school education.

The MCE on behalf of the municipal assembly donated 50 bags of cement in aid of the construction of a new palace as well as five hundred Ghana cedis and assorted drinks towards the festival.

Present were Hajia Fati Saaka Municipal Coordinating Director, Hon. Gariba Issah Presiding Member of the Assembly and some leading members of the New Patriotic Party.