Your Eight Years Mess Is Too Great To Clean Up In Two Years

It was shocking when I saw the MP Ras Mubarak telling the world that Ghana's economy is so hard that, he an MP has to ride on a bicycle to Parliament. What exactly is this man seeking to tell the world? It is embarrassing to have such a person in parliament, and I think it is high time electorates cleared these people from the August house to further sanitise the title "HONOURABLE".

If you go to Germany, where Ghana goes for grants and aides, ministers ride on bicycles, is that to say that the German economy is broke or it is to tell us that he, a Ghanaian legislator is better than his counterparts in the developed world? In the Northern part where he hails from, don't we see breastfeeding mothers riding on bicycles to work places on daily bases under the heavy scorching sun? Is that an indication that the economy is badly run by the government? When Ras Mubarak rides a bicycle from his air conditioned home to an air conditioned office out of cheap populism in order to get media attention, he shouldn't come and tell us that it's because he couldn't afford to buy fuel.

A legislator who knows what this government has done to reduce the hardship on Ghanaians even in the era of increasing world market oil prices should be the last person to demonstrate over prices of fuel especially when his party did nothing about it when they were in power. Hon. Ras Mubarak knows that this government has reduced some taxes which were levied on petroleum products by his government. He also knows that a deregulated pricing regime we practice in Ghana makes us suffer external shocks when world oil prices increase.

We all know how broke Ghana was when NPP took over the helms of affairs, the economy was sinking deep. Ghana under Mahama saw the most reckless form of economic mismanagement, reckless borrowing, reckless spending and above all, create, loot and share schemes were unleashed on Ghanaians to dissipate our national coffers. Erratic power supply(Dumsor) was visited on Ghanaians for four good years which resulted in a negative effect on the growth of various sectors of the economy coupled with worsening economic indicators. Ghana was harder and unbearable under NDC but Ras Mubarak saw no need to ride on a bicycle to work.

We now have a team capable of taking all the troubles to transform the misfortunes the NDC left into fortunes. In the spate of two years all economic indicators appear positive, Ghana's economy is the fastest growing economy in the world, government policies to reduce hardships are yielding results and yet you have an MP whose party had the worst records in the country's history behaving in such an infantile manner. Things are better now than they were under NDC but on no occasion did we hear him engage in riding a bicycle to work. This exposes the dishonourable and mischievous nature of Ras Mubarak's move.

Hon. Ras Mubarak should be told that the latest difficulties, internal wrangling and disunity in his constituency that threatens his continous stay in office as MP beyond 2020 cannot be solved and settled by riding a bicycle to work.

Ghana has made various progress in two years of NPP government. Ghanaians should remain calm, they should know that eight years of destruction by the NDC cannot be easily fixed in two years. Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP are building what the NDC destroyed and it will take time, proper investment, bold and decisive leadership to get it fixed.

By the end of the four year mandate, I can assure Ghanaians especially the youth that they will see more reasons why NPP must stay and continue.

*Writer,*

*Frank Osei Yeboah*

*Secretary, YKM*

*Speaker*

*Quarshie Egyer Joseph*