NDC needs a new face to win election 2020 - Goosie Tanoh

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) needs a new leader who is ready to stand for truth, honesty, hard work and self-discipline to return the party to government in the year 2020, presidential aspirant Goosie Tanoh had said.

According to him, leadership is key in driving societal change and development and so delegates must carefully consider the choices available to them as the December 7th date for the presidential primaries election draw near.

Speaking at separate meetings with delegates at Jirapa, Nandom, Dafiama-Bussie Issa, Wa West and Wa east during a campaign tour to the Upper West region, Mr. Goosie Tanoh emphasized the need for delegates to choose a trustworthy leader like himself to give the NDC the victory members of party are yearning for in 2020.

in the view of Mr. Tanoh, delegates ought to elect a decisive leader with vision and direction to turn around the dwindling election fortunes of the NDC which caused the party to lose the 2016 elections with gap of over one million votes.

He said it was possible for the opposition party to win back power, however, he noted that the party can only do that with a competent, principled and accountable new leader who has the trust of people especially floating voters.

Goosie Tanoh while addressing delegates said ‘’let’s think with a new heart and win 2020 with a new leader’’.

He argued that party members could not repeat same mistakes and expect to get a different result.

He emphasized that NDC membership must imbibe and cultivate, virtues of honesty, sacrifice, volunteerism and determination to build a mass political organization that has the vision and wherewithal to lead Ghana out of the ‘’mess’’ created by politicians over the last few years.

He encouraged the delegates to choose right by voting massively for him as their flagbearer for the 2020 presidential elections.

Goosie Tanoh also campaigned against vote-buying, telling delegates about the evils of vote-buying.

He emphasized the need for delegates to shun any form of inducement to vote for a particular candidate in the upcoming NDC presidential primaries election.

He noted that the future of delegates and their dependents would be badly affected if they allowed selfish politicians to buy their conscience.

In his words he said ‘’don’t follow your stomach, as for the stomach if we follow it, we make lots of mistakes’’.

He repeated his earlier call on party members to pay their monthly dues to help finance activities of the party both in government and out of political power as a way to curb the trend of politicians using party finance as an excuse to be corrupt.

According Goosie Tanoh, such moves could help resource less privileged members of the party to undertake communal education projects or serve as source of Revenue to set up small businesses for members of the party especially women.

Goosie Tanoh is currently embarking on a 4-day campaign tour to the upper West region to woo delegates ahead of the election date.

He is contesting he election with 12 other aspirant including Ghana’s immediate past president John Dramani Mahama who led the NDC to its biggest electoral defeat in 2016.

Profile of Goosie Tanoh

Tanoh is a Lawyer and a politician born on February 7, 1956.

He holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of Ghana and Master of Law degrees from the Northwestern University Law School, Chicago, USA.

In the private sector, he ha sworked as a Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Transport and Commodity General Limited , Executive Director, Finance and Administration of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and as Director and Board Member Ecobank Ghana Limited among others.

Mr. Tanoh was a Law Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon in 1982 and also served as a member of the Consultative Assembly that drafted Ghana’s 1992 4th Republican Constitution.

He pioneered the packaging and exportation of Cassava chips from West Africa to Europe in 1989.

He was a member of Ghana’s delegation to the Security Council, General Assembly and the Preparatory Commission on the law of the sea, at the United Nations from 1986 to 1989.

Source: Emmanuel Coffie