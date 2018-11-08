New Teachers Get Appointments

THE GHANA Education Service (GES) has announced the appointment of new teachers to public schools nationwide following the release of the results of the aptitude test for recruitment into the Service.

In a new release issued by its Head of Public Relations, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, GES stated: “The candidates have been posted to specific schools to teach specific subjects as indicated against their names.”

It said the candidates shall be on probation for one year within which they should ensure that they pass the Teacher Professional Licensure Examination for their appointments to be confirmed.

According to the statement, the successful candidates were to indicate their acceptance of the appointment to the headmasters by Friday, November 16, 2018.

Results for the test and the appointment can be accessed via www.gespromotions.gov.gh at a fee of GH¢ 5.00