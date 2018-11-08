Mahama Regime Was Corrupt--Rawlings

Former President Jerry Rawlings has revealed that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration inherited corruption at its worst from the previous Mahama administration.

According to him, when President Akufo-Addo took over from the erstwhile John Mahama administration in 2017, the country was already drowning in practice of corruption with impunity.

“By the time this administration came into office, the country was literally drowning in the practice of corruption with impunity. This administration has therefore inherited national corruption at its worst,” Mr. Rawlings stated.

Former President Rawlings, who gave cold shoulder to some people at the state dinner held in honour of the visiting British Royal couple- Prince Charles and Lady Camilla, made the remarks when he received a delegation of political leaders from Sierra Leone, led by former Vice-President, Chief Sam-Sumana.

The former President in the past expressed disgust about the level of corruption in the previous Mahama administration, criticizing the members for putting their interests first.

Since the NDC lost the 2016 general elections, the ex-president has criticized the leadership of the party for engaging in various acts of corruption, including vote-buying in internal NDC elections.

This has pitched him against some elements in the party, who are not satisfied with his public criticism of the leadership of the party.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been at the receiving end of most of his bashing in recent times.

Speaking at the June 4 Revolutionary lecture series at the National Theatre in May, this year, Mr. Rawlings indicated that there are acts committed by members of the NDC while in power that he has not revealed.

He described members of the party as greedy and selfish, saying they are part of the reason for the 'poverty' in Ghana today.

Speaking to the delegates that visited him over the weekend, Mr. Rawlings disclosed that governments that fail to punish corrupt officials provide a favourable climate for crime to thrive.

He explained that some administrations, which found the integrity level of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) too high and intimidating, corrupted “some of our national institutions in order to survive.”

Former President Rawlings told his guests that the 31st December Revolution brought the best out of the people despite several efforts by Western powers to derail the process, including the deportation of 1 million Ghanaians from Nigeria under the leadership of Shehu Shagari.

He indicated that “the current government owes its own survival to the anti-corruption crusade.”

Former President Rawlings, therefore, called on citizens to help the government fight corruption since government alone cannot succeed in doing so.

The former Vice-President of Sierra Leone said the group recognizes the ideals of former President Rawlings who wants to see a better Africa.

He said Mr. Rawlings served as the foundation for the renewed development of Ghana after the demise of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

“We look up to you as a role model because of the peace and stability you brought not only to Ghana, but also Sierra Leone and Liberia during your tenure as head of state,” Chief Sam-Sumana said.