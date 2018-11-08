AGL Launches African Economic Liberation Conference in Ghana

The African Governance Law, (AGL) a Non-Partisan and a Non-Governmental Organization has launched the African Economic Liberation From the Grip of Captivity, Corruption and No - go Barriers conference in Ghana.

The conference is under the theme, "Liberating the African Economies from the Grip of Captivity, Corruption and No- go Barriers by Education and Enforceable Rule of law for Monumental Agricultural and Industrial prosperity in the African Single Market.”

AGL is a think tank incorporated in England with Registration No. 11527348 by Africans for Liberation of the African Economies from the Grip of Captivity, Corruption and No- go barriers in Africans single market and for upholding respect for the Rule of Law and the Human Rights and Freedom.

The conference which will take place on 22nd November, 2018, at the Accra International Trade Fair Centre will discuss the Topic on "Managing the African Union Economies for Growth and Development and the Liberation of African Agriculture and Industries in the African Single market under the constitutive ACT of the African Union 2000 and the Annual Financial Budgeting for development under the international Rule of Law and development of human capital, and protection of foreign capital investments.”