Who Represents Ezinihitte Mbaise State Constituency In 2019?

The question does not necessarily need to be answered by the Governor, the bigwigs of various political parties jostling for the soul of Imo State’s democracy. It must be answered by everyone who yearns for a better representation and good governance.

Few weeks after the primaries of Political Parties wishing to participate in the 2019 General Elections, the political atmosphere has been stirring. Calculations and permutations are changing at a fast pace. Leading contenders and losers are on their feet aligning, re-aligning and oiling their political machines in readiness for the election.

However, not until the general elections are conducted, nobody knows who the representative of Ezinihitte Mbaise State Constituency becomes. Over 4 leading political parties have fielded names of their flag bearers for the Ezinihitte Mbaise State Constituency position come 2019. While some are political gamblers waiting for political appointments, others want to make a change in the state if democratically elected without party politics or otherwise.

In the midst of these highly respected party flag bearers comes Mr. Victor Ihochi Ngumah; the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), whom experts have described as perfect example of a social reforms advocate and a bridge builder, who has broken free from imposed and self imposed blockades that usually dragged behind, most individual from achieving their dreams.

Mr. Victor seems to be riding on the crest of the desire of the people of Ezinihitte Mbaise Constituency of Imo State for a qualitative legislation/oversight functions in a way that promotes service delivery and a better standard of living for the people. He is a successful entrepreneur, an astute politician and administrator of repute. A boardroom guru with a wealth of experience, he has a proven record of success in administrative governance and business management.

Ngumah has received several recognitions in Nigeria and abroad for his impact in the society but the reward for his excelling contributions for a better society is not just in the plagues that dote around the wall, but it is in seeing the less privileged cared for, seeing equity on wealth distribution. Supporting youths build back their economic and social life are some of the projects that fire up his passion.

Pragmatically, it is believed that Mr. Victor’s candidacy, among other things is meant to enhance inclusiveness in elections as he would bring a progressive ideology and agenda to legislative/oversight functions. Thus, for political observers, the ambition of Mr. Victor Ngumah to contest for the Ezinihitte Mbaise Constituency of Imo State in the 2019 General Elections is timely, with a strong belief that alongside other equally progressive minds, he will exhibit what true representation of the people should be.

In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “you have to be the change you want to see”; Can Mr. Victor Ihochi Ngumah be the change he wants to see in the Imo State Assembly? Is this man good enough to represent Ezinihitte Mbaise in the Imo State Assembly? It is therefore another defining historical moment of political realism, of realignments and bridge building for the good people of Ezinihitte Mbaise State Constituency. Today’s decisions have got far reaching implications for our future, both as a constituency and as a State.