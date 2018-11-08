Kwame A Plus Must Be Serious In This World For Once

The deliberate actions by Kwame A Plus to always tarnish the hard earned reputation of others must stop once and for all.

Kwame A Plus started attacking prominent people in the Nana Addo led administration with the deputy Chief of Staffs,Hon.Ursula Owusu.He recently attacked the Vice President and the ruling party and now making false allegations against the Ghana Maritime Authority Director.

The moment you fail to assit or cooperate with A Plus, you become his target and he starts attacking you which is very sad and unfortunate.

What do you gain after destroying one's reputation and our dear party ?

Kwame A Plus you are not the only person who campaigned for the NPP,get this clear.

What the said party, Kwame A Plus is talking about never happened in any hotel but the office of the Ghana maritime authority for staffs.

And the Ghc 10,652 on party allegation and feeding in a meeting is false.

I will entreat the Ghana Maritime Authority Director to take up this matter to the court of law to expose the Stomach citizen vigilante Kwame A Plus.

Thank you.

David Antwi Boasiako

Arise Ghana youth for your country the nation demands your devotion,let us all unite to uphold her,and make her great and strong,

We are all involved in building our motherland.

#2020 IS A MUST

Service to God and Nation

God bless our homeland Ghana.

Long live Ghana

Long live NPP

( Member, Critical Thinkers Int(CTI) - Middle belt./NPP Communicator/Youth Activist/Secretary Tescon - Gcuc/Executive Member Youth For Accountable Governance(YOFAG) )