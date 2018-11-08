KIA Terminal One To Be Used For Private Jet Services

Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal One will soon be used for the servicing of private jets, the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company has said.

John Attafuah says the Ghana Airports Company has issued a license for a fixed based operator who may be commencing operations in 2019 after some renovations at terminal one.

“We are going to turn terminal one into a fixed based operation where will give it out to a private operator who will service private jets.

We hope that when we do that we will be able to attract private jets from neighbouring countries. Those who own private jets may come and even use here as their base and we can earn some income from there.” Mr Attafuah said.

The move comes as activities of the domestic airlines have been moved to terminal two following the completion of the new terminal three for international travels.

The name of the private fixed base operator is however yet to be disclosed.