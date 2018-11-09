Praying is not about how good your grammer is but how well you can express your heart to God even without uttering a word.By: Bukky
Election Of MMDCEs By 2021 On Course
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, has said that it is on course for the election of Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives in 2021.
It said the elections will be made partisan and the relevant constitutional processes are being undertaken to make it legal.
For now, the entrenched Article 55 clause in the 1992 constitution forbids political parties from involving themselves in elections at the district assembly or lower levels of local governance But the deputy sector minister, O.B Amoah, while speaking at the launch of the Institute for Democratic Governance IDEG’s advocacy document on “the case for multiparty local governance in Ghana” said the bill for the amendment is going through the legal procedure.
Some analysts have spoken against the government’s plan to make the election of MMDCEs partisan, but O.B. Amoah has insisted that the election process will be chaotic if not made partisan.
He further indicated that the decision to make the election of MMDCEs partisan was not a new thing as most District Assembly Elections are usually held on partisan basis.
