Ashaiman Robber Gunned Down

A 26-year-old suspected robber, Ibrahim Shaban, has been gunned down by the Ashaiman District Police in a shootout at Atadeka, a suburb of Kpone Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region.

A statement released by the Tema Regional Police PRO, Joseph Benefo Darkwah said the Tema Police Command picked up intelligence that some notorious armed men were planning a robbery on Tuesday evening at a popular joint called “Ataya base” in Atadeka.

The Ashaiman Police, upon picking the intelligence, then proceeded to the scene where the now deceased suspect was spotted in the company of some other gang members.

According to the Police, he bit the finger of one of its officers and pulled out a locally manufactured gun in an attempt to fire at the police when they arrived at the scene.

He was however overpowered and shot in the shoulder.

“The body has since been deposited at the police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy. Meanwhile, the Police Officer who was bitten is receiving medical attention at the hospital. Items retrieved from the scene included one locally manufactured pistol and one live cartridge”.

The shooting comes in the wake of several robberies that have hit the Ashaiman and Tema Metropolis consistently for almost two weeks now.