Uganda activist back in jail for insulting president

Ugandan prominent human rights activist and feminist Stella Nyanzi (C, pictured June 2018) appeared in court after spending five days in jail for allegedly disturbing the peace, quiet, or right to privacy of the Ugandan president. By Sumy SADURNI (AFP/File)

A prominent Ugandan activist is back in jail, accused of making "obscene comments" on her Facebook page about President Yoweri Museveni and his late mother.

"Dr (Stella) Nyanzi appeared in court today after five days in police cells and she was charged for allegedly disturbing the peace, quiet, or right to privacy of President Museveni and his late mother," the academic's lawyer Isaac Semakadde told AFP.

She was then sent back to prison as the presiding magistrate had no jurisdiction to hear the case, Semakadde said, adding: "We are working to secure her release."

The charges are cyber harassment and offensive communication.

Nyanzi, an academic, made a name for herself with her offensive comments about the man who has ruled the East African nation for 31 years, last year.

Her colourful posts have attracted both scorn and applause in Uganda, a traditionally conservative country, but one where many are fed up with Museveni's long rule.