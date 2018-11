ON Tuesday, a national Skills competition was held at the La trade fair which was geared towards generating awareness of the importance of Technical and Vocational Education. The competition seeks to bring the exploits of TVET into the policy and public discourse.

Competitors from the Northern Zone comprised contestants from Upper West, Upper East, Northern,

Brong Ahafo and Ashanti Regions whilst the Southern Zone comprised of contestants from the Western, Cen￾tral, Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra Regions.

Competitors for the National Skills Competition comprises first three winners from the Zonal Competition

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, Executive Director of COTVET, indicated that the competition is expected to champion the following deliverables.

a. Change the persception of the youth and the general public towards skills development.

b. Develop a strong skilled human resource base for Ghana's industrialization.

c. Increase youth participation in TVET programmes.

d. Enhance the employability of competent skilled workforce.

e. Improve quality of TVET delivery.

f. Promote innovation and creativity in TVET.

g. Expose the youth to a variety of skills trades.

h. Generate interest of industry players in supporting future skills competitions.

The executive director of TVET indicated that, his outfit would concentrate on six (6) areas to achieve some industrialisation gains and he named them as follows;

Manufacturing and engineering technology.

Information Technology and information.

Creative Arts and fashion

Construction and building technology.

Transportation and logistics; Social and personal services.