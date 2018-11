Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah

The Ministry of Education in partnership with the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), have held the maiden Skills Competition dubbed, “Skills for Jobs and National Development".

This first ever skills competition is part of efforts being made to promote skills training and development for industrialisation, generate greater awareness of the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and provide the “needed platform” as Ghana prepares to participate in the World Skills International, come next year.

In all, 450 applications were received.

Competitors from the Northern Zone comprised contestants from Upper West, Upper East, Northern, Brong Ahafo and Ashanti Regions whilst the Southern Zone comprised of contestants from the Western, Central, Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra Regions.

Competitors for the National Skills Competition comprises first three winners from the Zonal Competition

According to Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, Executive Director of COTVET, the National Skills Competition further seeks to bring the exploits of TVET into the policy and public discourse.

He was particularly thankful to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his renewed political will and commitment to COTVET and TVET initiatives.

He commended the Planning Committee for their support in putting this competition together.

He was also grateful to the Minister for Education, Honorable Matthew Opoku Prempeh as well as Madam Barbara Asher Ayisi Deputy Minister in Charge of TVET for their dedication and commitment towards skills development and their support in making this a reality.

Mr. Kyei Asamoah also underscored the critical need for skills training.

He also urged on the distinguished competitors for their boldness and enthusiasm to participate in the contest.

He thanked the various partners and sponsors: European Union, Germany, SECO, GIZ and GSDI, FC Beauty College, Amatrol, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, Accra Technical University, Kumasi Technical University, Delorenzo and the many others.