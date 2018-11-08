Program Launched For Kindergartens In Birem North

Ntiamoah Foundation, a non-profit organization has launched a program dubbed: “Early Childhood Support Program” for kindergartens in the Birem North District during its annual Education Support Durbar at Akyem Hweakwae.

Launching the program, the foundation with support from American based Ghana Hope Foundation and Stanbic Bank Ghana presented 4 kindergartens with flat screen TV sets, pen drives loaded with kids programs and assorted educational materials worth GHC30.000.00 to kick start it.

The Executive Director of Ntiamoah Foundation, Mrs. Mercy Quansah Ansah said the NGO believed in having a strong educational base, which was why their focus is now on the kindergartens.

“We believe the future of every successful child depend hugely on how they are groomed at the basic level”, she said.

She added, “the foundation is undertaking this program to equip kindergartens with right tools to educate the children- aimed at enhancing the teaching and learning process to make it more enjoyable for children. Hopefully next year, more kindergartens will benefit from it.”

At the Durbar, 36 outstanding pupils from nine basic schools in the district who patronized the Foundation’s Mobile Library, five teachers who assisted pupils to read and two schools that performed excellently were all rewarded with items worth GHC30.000.00. They were presented with stationary, bags, boxes of library books and branded shirts.

According to Mrs. Ansah, “most parents and guardians want the best for their children but this can only be achieved if children are given the necessary attention and support”.

She was hopeful the awards worth GHC60.000.00 in total, and the Mobile Library Program would encourage the children and the schools to invest in books and reading.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. Kojo Pumpumi Asante said through its founder Mr. R.K.A. Asante, Ghana Hope Foundation and Newmont the NGO contributed to upgrading the New Abirem Health Center into a fully fledge district hospital.

He said apart from adopting the maternity ward of the health centre, the foundation also donates medical equipment to the health facility every year and also brought medical expert from overseas to perform free surgeries identified needy person suffering from hernia and other ailments.

Dr. Asante revealed that last year, the foundation expanded the scope of its nursing and midwifery scholarships and also sponsored an anaesthetist from the New Abirem Government Hospital for further studies.

The Krontihene of Hweakwae, Nana Pinamang Debrah IV, and the Queen Mother of the town, Nana Asantewaa Nkyemah, commended the foundation for their commitment to the development of education in the Birem North District and entreated other philanthropic organizations to also come to the district’s aid.