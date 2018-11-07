NDC Chairmanship Race: Ofosu Ampofo In Trouble Over Smear Campaigns

The aspiration of the Vice Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo of clinging the National Chairmanship’s position of the party, appears to be hitting the rocks as most delegates in the various constituencies across the country are vowing to punish him for engaging in what they described as shameful and smear campaigns against his fellows contestants in the race.

According to the angry delegates, who spoke to The National Tribute, accused the party’s 2016 National Director of Elections of raining unprovoked insults on the other contestants including Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Ambassador Dan Abodapki and Mrs Betty Mould Iddrisu in order to score cheap political points.

They alleged that, Mr Ampofo has consistently been attacking his opponents especially Ambassador Abodapki, his main contender and Mr Huudu Yahaya as old men who lack strength, vision and focus to lead the party in opposition. This, according to the delegates, is a smear campaign and must not be accepted by the leadership of the party since it is only an internal contest.

According to the delegates who will be voting during the national conference in Accra this month, Mr Ampofo who is describing himself as a youthful blood and the only person among the Chairmanship aspirants who can steer the affairs of the party in opposition is rather a disappointment and must desist from the personality attacks or incur their wrath.

“Is it not the same Ampofo who superintended over as the party’s National Director of Elections Committee during the 2016 general elections and failed abysmally? Yet he is seeking our votes today to become our National Chairman and instead of conducting a quiet and apologetic campaigns he is rather insulting the likes of Ambassador Dan Abodapki, a man with vision and the know how to run the affairs of the party? Mr Ampofo has no credibility to inspire hope for the NDC 2020 bid and should not let us remind him,” an angry delegate told this paper.

Another delegate noted that, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo as the Director of Elections woefully failed members of the party when his led committee could not collate simple elections results on behalf of the Party adding that “till now as we are going to these national conferences, the NDC doesn't have the full harmonized Pink Sheets from all Polling Stations across the country”.

The delegates also accused the Vice Chairman of the party of demonstrating sheer wickedness and negligence towards polling agents on the 2016 elections day when allegedly denied them food, water and their allowances due them after the close of polls. Such a person, they think has no audacity to be raining insults on persons who are obviously far better than him in terms of handling the party and its grassroots base especially in opposition.

Some of the delegates who spoke to this paper on condition of anonymity said, so far the message of Ambassador Dan Abodapki, who is advocating to reconnect the party to its base, heal the wounds after the 2016 elections, uniting and ensuring respect for party structures, is what the party in opposition needs to recapture power come 2020 elections. This, according to them, is the more reason they will be settling on him as the next National Chairman and not about age.

They however, agreed that, Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, is also a fine gentleman with rich experience for the National Chairman position but knowing very well that the presidential primaries is a done-deal for former president John Mahama, having Alhaji Yahaya as the National Chairman was not wise politically.

According to them Ambassador Dan Abodakpi is a respected personality within the NDC family and his achievements and contribution to the Party over the years are well noted and should remain intact hence their decision.

Ambassador Dan Abodakpi, they said, would be relying on his vast knowledge and experience as a onetime Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta Constituency in the Volta Region and a diplomat to Reconnect and Rejuvenate with the Grassroots.

“Ambassador Abodakpi’s career has seen him become an MP for 16 years, Minister for Trade and Industry for almost ten years, Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), Deputy Secretary for CDRs in 1986 amongst others. Amongst his career achievements were; Regional Coordinator for the People’s Defence Committee (PDC), the first Vice Chairman of the Internal Trade Centre in Geneva, Switzerland for two conservative terms from 1995 to 1997”, one delegate recounts.

They also stated that the Volta people look up to the NDC as a political party, to reinvent its style of leadership by having Uncle Dan as they affectionately call as the National Chairman of the party.

The delegates said, the former MP for Keta and Ghana’s High Commissioner to Malaysia has a simple mission of reorganising the NDC for sustained victory and further cautioned Mr Ampofo to desist from denigrating him using the jail term that they said was meant to satisfy some persons within the then New Patriotic Party, NPP, government led by former President John Kufuor.

Checks by this paper indicates that Amb. Abodakpi, was born on February 27, 1950, had his secondary education at the Takoradi Secondary School and continued at the Presbyterian Training College, Akropong, for his Post- secondary Teacher Training Certificate ‘A’.

Amb. Abodakpi who also among others holds a Diploma in Science and Education from the Advanced Teacher’s Training College in Winneba, believes the delegates have the key to saving the party, and that making the wrong choices would be detrimental to the party.

Prior to his appointment as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Ambassador Abodakpi had a long spell in Public Service in Ghana. From 1982 and 1986 (the early years of the 31st December Revolution), he held positions including Regional Coordinator for the People’s Defence Committee and National Defence Committee and rose through the ranks.

He became Deputy Secretary for CDRs from 1986 to 1991, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry in 1993 and a substantive minister from January 1999 to January 2001.He held various positions in Parliament during his 16- year stewardship as MP for Keta.

His mission, which also forms the theme for his campaign, is “reconnecting the NDC to its mass base and to its core values.”

“We have to save the party from further losing touch with the mass of cadres and grass-roots members who have sacrificed for it over the years,” he told this paper recently.

