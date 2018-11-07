GUBA Host Fashion Show In Ghana For HRH The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall

GUBA Enterprise (Ghana UK Based Achievement) hosted a fashion show in-front of hundreds of inspirational Ghanaians to celebrate the visit of their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to Ghana as part of their visit to West Africa. This glamorous event showcased the best of Ghana’s colourful culture and history, whilst filled with a room of guests clothed in traditional Ghanaian Kente cloth.

Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed at the State Banquet in Accra by President Nana Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo with the key aim to celebrate and strengthen ties between the UK and Ghana. The evening was attended by dignitaries in Ghana and prominent members of the British Ghanaian Diaspora as well as key figures from business, arts, culture and media such as Edward Enninful OBE, Ozwald Boateng OBE, Adrien Victor Sauvage and former heads of state and president of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings and John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor.

The fashion show itself brought together a variety of designers, creatives and stylists from across all of Ghana, these included the main Production Company E-volution International and Model Management Upclass Agency. The list of standout designers that were involved in the event included Duaba Serwa, Christie Brown, M&K Chocolate by Kweku Bediako, Pistis, Velma's Millinery, Accessories, Ozwald Boateng and Adrien Sauvage (House A Sauvage). Hair & Makeup was completed by First Choice Hair and Beauty, Makeup Ghana and Maybelline Ghana. The style coordinators of the evening were Deborah Berko and Eny Kudjeson with shoes and accessories organised by Phil and Cole and Cherrybaby.

Whilst giving word of thanks at the GUBA fashion show, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, founder and CEO of GUBA Enterprise commented: “It is such a great honour for me to be here tonight on this auspicious occasion on behalf of GUBA Enterprise and to introduce to you this standout fashion event as a little taste of Ghana. As a Brit of Ghanaian descent, I stand astride two worlds and honour of the best of Ghana and the best of the UK in a unique cultural exchange made on the Meridian Line!”

This is the second visit to Ghana for The Prince of Wales and the first for The Duchess of Cornwall. Ahead of this visit President Akufo-Addo commented: “I welcome The Prince of Wales very warmly back to Ghana, a country he knows well. He is an old friend of our country, and we look forward to receiving him, as his visit will renew and strengthen the bonds of friendship between the United Kingdom and Ghana.”