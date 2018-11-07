Yellow Fever immunization For Sunyani West

The Sunyani West District Health Directorate has called on opinion leaders and stakeholders in the area to assist and cooperate with the directorate to achieve its target of reducing the negative impact of yellow fever in the district.

According to the directorate, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) will be rolling out a nationwide immunization campaign on Yellow Fever in selected districts in the country, and therefore will need the support of parents and opinion leaders to succeed.

Mr. Richard Kwasi Henneh, District Director of GHS, disclosed this at a Town Hall Meeting organized by the Ministry of Information in conjunction with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in Odumase.

“There's an upcoming vaccination campaign on Yellow Fever for selected districts nationwide and Sunyani West is one of the six in the region. I therefore want to inform all especially our chiefs, religious leaders, school authorities and other stakeholders to support the health officials for the programme to succeed”, he said.

He disclosed that the exercise is expected to start from the 28th of November, 2018 to December 4, 2018, and will target persons aged 10 to 60 years who are mostly found in churches, schools and at homes.

Mr. Richard explained that Yellow fever is caused by a virus that is difficult to cure, and therefore appealed to residents to take the exercise serious.

He emphasized the readiness of the GHS to execute the exercise, and therefore urged parents and opinion leaders to encourage persons who fail within the targeted group to take advantage of the exercise.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Martin Obeng in an address said government was committed, resolute and confident in putting in the necessary mechanisms to transform the economy.

He highlighted government’s flagship programmes such as Planting for Food and Jobs, One Village One Dam, Free Senior High School, the One District One Factory, and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plans (NEIP) initiatives among others, as measures being undertaken to improve the living standards of residents, and encouraged the youth to take advantage of the numerous projects and programmes.

Mr. Imoro Ayibani, the Brong Ahafo Regional Information Officer, in his welcome address said the platform was part of efforts to promote local governance at the grassroots, and encouraged participants to freely share their views on national issues.

He called for institutional support and collaboration to effectively and efficiently use scarce resources for the nation's development.