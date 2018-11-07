Ghana Blind Union Receives Support

A Non-Government Organisation (NGO), PROJOY Foundation has donated items and cash to the Ghana Blind Union, as part of its core mandate to help the vulnerable in society.

The items included religious materials like Braille Bibles and audios to support the union in its functions.

PROJOY Foundation is a non-profit organisation that mobilises resources for missionary work, church painting, digital and social media soul winning, evangelism, and Bible distribution among others.

The Foundation was founded by husband and wife, Proper and Joyce Afetsi, to support the livelihood of missionaries by mobilising resources and providing logistical relief for them and the needy in the church.

Mrs. Joyce Afetsi, head of the Foundation, said: “We visualised to become the wheel of the Gospel of Christ Jesus that would carry the gospel to all corners of the world.”

Granting an interview after the donation, she said it was the mandate of all Christians to spread the Word of God across all borders on the globe.