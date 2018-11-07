Democrats Win Important Victory

US media agree on the outcome of the midterms. The Democrats can count on an important victory. But they still can not be completely satisfied.

The Democrats, according to several US media, the majority in the House of Representatives, but not win the majority in the Senate. The polling stations in some states are still open, but based on the results so far, several TV stations have decided on winners.

"MSNBC", "Fox News", "NBC" and "CNN" conclude that the Democrats are taking over the House of Representatives; among other things the transmitters "CNN" and "ABC" said still during the elections run ahead that the Republicans will defend the majority in the senate.

Election to the House of Representatives

The forecasts in the run-up to the Midterm elections correspond to this probable outcome. The Democrats have been given good chances by polls to at least win the House of Representatives. In the future, they will control one of the two chambers of parliament. The other chamber of Congress, the Senate, may well be under Republican control, supporting President Donald Trump. That was considered likely in advance.

The First Muslima in Congress

The Midterms have all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, plus 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate. Governors were standing for election in 36 states. By controlling the House of Representatives, Democrats will be able to better control Trump in the future.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who becomes the youngest female congressman at 29, is among the new members of the Democrats. She is considered very leftist and prevailed in a primary election against the Democrat. With Rashida Tlaib as the first Muslim and Ilhan Omar as the second Muslim woman also made the move to parliament.

Hope-losing elections lost

The extremely popular Beto O'Rourke, who ran for a Senate seat in conservative Texas Ted Cruz, narrowly succumbed to former Republican presidential candidate Cruz.

The elections for the post of Governor in several states, where surveys suggest that the Democrats had good prospects, were lost. Thus, the swinging states of Florida and Ohio, which traditionally are not one of the two parties, are ruled by Republicans. In Georgia, Stacey Abrams, who could have become the first black governor, lost to Brian Kemp, who is credibly accused of campaigning.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)