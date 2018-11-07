$100,000 Was Paid To Stop Anas---Mrs. Nyantakyi

The wife of embattled former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has confirmed that her husband did pay to prevent the screening of the documentary that has become the downfall of the once football administration ‘tycoon’.

Christine-Marie Nyantakyi told Metro TV’s ‘Good Evening Ghana’ show that, before the screening of the investigative film, “Number 12,” some persons approached them with the demand to pay $150,000 for the film to be tossed.

She added that Mr. Nyantakyi could not afford the figure and paid a bargain, $50, 000 less to the persons they believed to be from the camp of the undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team.

Tiger Eye on June 5, however, went ahead to air the documentary that brought the nation and the football community worldwide to a standstill. British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) also aired the documentary few days later.

The Number 12 film revealed how Nyantakyi had misconducted himself and engaged himself in acts of “bribery and corruption,” for which the world football governing body, FIFA has banned him for life.

He also faces a possible prosecution in Ghana.

Anas has denied that he or his Tiger Eye team ever approached Mr. Nyantakyi for a bargain.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Speaking to Paul Adom Otchere on the GEG show, Mrs Nyantakyi revealed that the money her husband paid to stop the airing of the documentary has since been refunded.

“They proposed $150,000, [but] my husband couldn’t afford it, so he gave out $100,000 and they came back to him and said the person says you need to add $50,000, and he said well, I don’t have it; that’s all that I have…

They brought $40,000 first; and then later on, they brought $60,000 dollars,” she said.

“I have not gathered the courage to watch the full video, because the small that I watched, I knew that the way he is talking; that is not my husband; something might have gone wrong,” she revealed.

Watch her speak below



The Number 12 video also highlighted other football administrators including referees and National Sports Authority (NSA) officials, most of whom have already suffered fates similar or equal to Nyantakyi