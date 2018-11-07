Extend Free SHS to cover TVET students up to vars – Vice-Chancellor

Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah says Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is the best approach for Ghana’s human capital development to accelerate the country’s industrialization drive that is being pursued by the present government through its flagship programmes such as the One-District, One Factory and Planting for Food and Jobs.

This, he says, calls for a paradigm shift in our educational system by putting more attention on the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as well as the promotion of interest in TVET Subjects at the primary and Secondary School levels, to spearhead our industrialization agenda.

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah is therefore suggesting that the Free SHS policy to cover all students who pursue TVET programmes up the university level.

“Specific attractive packages such as extension of Free Education to TVET, Science and Technology Students up to the First Degree Level at the Technical Universities and other Science and Technology Universities in the country would help”, he explained.

According to him, this is one of the key strategies that can help attract the youth to study Science, Engineering and Technology programmes, in our Universities, to enhance innovation leading to higher productivity in this country.

The Vice-Chancellor was speaking at the 70th anniversary celebration of the St. Mary’s Boys’ Senior High School at Apowa, Takoradi which was under theme, "70 years of Developing Quality Human Resource: a Prerequisite for National Development.”

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah said “God was so kind to us, as a nation, that he endowed us with several natural resources including Gold, Bauxite, Manganese, Timber, and quite recently Oil. But we need to process the cocoa we produce, the oil we drill, and the gold we have been mining over years.”

“Not until we begin to process these primary commodities into secondary products on a large scale, we cannot see significant development, neither can we provide decent living standards to our people. And the key to this is quality and appropriate education for all for the development of the right skills and technologies we need for value addition to our natural resources.”

He said countries such as Japan, China, and quite recently, the Asian Tigers, including Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan, have developed on the basis of aggressive pursuit of skills development, based on Science and Technology, adding that “Ghana cannot do it differently.”

“The only way forward, therefore, is to intensify the study of Science and Mathematics at the Second Cycle level by formulating attractive policies at the governmental level to entice majority of Junior High School leavers to enter into Science and Applied Science Programmes at the various Secondary Schools and TVET Institutions across the country.”

This, he further explained, would help prepare majority of the teeming Youth in Ghana to qualify to enter into the various programmes run by the Science, Engineering, and Technology and Innovation institutions of Higher Learning, particularly the Technical Universities in the country.

“The opportunities that exist in the Technical Universities cannot benefit the Youth in this country if majority of students continue to offer Humanities rather than Science, Mathematics and TVET programmes at the Second Cycle Level of our System of Education. This trend must change now if we really desire to see significant development, through human capital formation, in the foreseeable future.

He took the opportunity to advice parents to take advantage of the Free SHS Policy to ensure that they enroll all children into Secondary Schools/Technical Institutes, when they are due, so that they can achieve Secondary Education.

This, in his view, will enable them pursue university education later, especially, in the technical universities in Ghana, to acquire the requisite skills and knowledge that will help them contribute their quota to Ghana’s development.

He also used the occasion to pay glowing tribute to St Mary’s Boys Senior High School, Apowa, “for playing a very significant role in the development of the human capital requirement for Ghana’s development.”

“This institution has made me what I am today and I feel proud and confident to call myself an alumnus of Marisco; and to address this august gathering as a professional Civil Engineer and an accomplished educationist, in fact, a professor of Civil Engineering. That is what Marisco has done to me and I am very proud of that.”

([email protected])