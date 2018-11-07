John Mahama, Bedbug Politics

Mischievous politics comes in various forms. Creating an imaginary spectacle of a swarm of bedbugs in senior high schools seemingly uncontrollable as former President John Mahama did a few days ago, is a case in point. The completion point is when the politician and for that matter a desperate former President John Mahama attributes the occurrence to his successor.

Such an unsubstantiated allegation can only originate from a man who continues to wear the 'incompetent' tag. His attempt to shed it rather reinforces it further on his frame.

Talking bedbugs does not, of course, come off as a worthwhile topic in the realm of local politics. It aggravates the fear among many that our former President is challenged in terms of viable campaign messages.

Bedbug politics when there is ample evidence about the stubborn blood-sucking insects being around for a long time now in boarding houses does not make it a vote-attracting subject.

A few years ago, Bishop Herman Senior High School as were many others was heavily infested by the insects. That was when the man on the campaign trail was President.

No school has been spared the infestation of the blood-suckers over the years. It is interesting therefore how the insects have become a subject of choice of the former President.

If the idea is to have the government look impotent in terms of discharging their responsibilities, same has failed and only attracted public opprobrium for the originator of the verbal spat.

We wonder who chooses subjects for the former President's political polemics. If somebody is responsible for such choices he should review his methods lest the former President's cognitive rating continues its downward spiral.

This is not the time for Ghanaians to say their country went through what it did, negatively, because of the quality of the man at the helm. The repercussions of those wasted years continue to resonate in our body-politics even today, some two years since the mantle of leadership changed hands.

Somebody who led a team of blood-sucking ministers and appointees would, of course, turn to bedbugs to drum in his point of why he should be given a second chance.

Ghanaians know better than former President John Mahama that he cannot do in four years what he failed to do for the many years that he had the opportunity to do so.

In any case, senior high schools have been constantly fumigated to rid them of the blood-suckers hatched during the Mahama era.

The remnants of the bedbugs in the crevices of the beds in the various houses of our public senior high schools are descendants of the first generation of the insects of the NDC era. Their population has been decimated through constant fumigation by a government committed to ensuring that students have the peace of mind to study and give credit to the now operative free SHS across the country.

The former President should turn to something better than bedbugs. Let him try mosquitoes or even rodents.