Productivity And Access To Jobs To See Improvement

The World Bank has approved a $60 million International Development Association (IDA) credit for the Ghana Productive Safety Net project to strengthen and improve social safety nets and productive inclusion of the poor and vulnerable.

“The project will contribute towards the Government's objective of improving the livelihoods of poor households by harnessing investments in the Social Protection sector to support these households to better access services that promote their productivity and improve their access to jobs” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Ghana.

The project will directly benefit the poorest households in all regions of Ghana as follows: 25,000 individuals through a productive inclusion program; 30,000 beneficiaries through a Labor-Intensive Public Works programme (LIPW); and 350,000 households through a Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) cash transfer programme. Beneficiaries will be selected from the poorest districts and communities using the most updated data available from the Ghana Statistical Service.

Ghana has made significant progress in establishing social protection systems, using “disruptive technology” the Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) which allows households to be selected into a range of targeted social safety programs through an objective and transparent process. The project will also strengthen the national safety net delivery system and indirectly benefit all households that will be captured in the GHNR as potential beneficiaries of social protection programs.

The Ghana Productive Safety Net project aims to further improve the effectiveness and sustainability of the LEAP cash transfer and LIPW programs and to also complement these by contributing to Jobs creation for extremely poor households. This includes the development of small earth dams and dugouts to mitigate the impacts of climate, as well as improving standards for maintaining these assets with community involvement and ownership.

The project directly contributes toward the goals of the Ghana's “Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (2017–2024)”, and the “Agenda for Jobs: Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for all” (2018 – 2021).