Ghanaians Should Blame Pastors Not The Government -Abenbebom

The president of the concerns drivers’ union branch at Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region Mr. Darkubizi Wilson known as Abenbebom has called on Ghanaians not to blame the government of the new patriotic party (NPP) for Ghana’s economy but rather blame pastors. He said this on Nopras 107.5 Fm in the Eastern Region.

He stated that people were complaining of economic hardships with no money in their pockets, crying but spend much time and little money they have on pastors, paying of their tithe, buying anointing oils with huge amount of money, buying stickers and calendars and later blame the government for economic woes.

According to Mr. Wilson Darkubizi some pastors have parked all the money in their bank account, buying expensive cars but rather failto support the government to develop the country.

Speaking on Nopras 107.5 Fm news anchor Awal Adam, Abenbebom called on Ghanaians not to expect that things will be well at this time as it used to be saying the government alone cannot do the work.

Mr. Wilson advice the Ghanaians to stop going to church every day and work hard for their living since pastors are not ready to help the members and also support the government and when the economy is hard the same pastors will stand in their churches and criticize the government for a lack of sense of direction and insensitivity to the plight of the masses.

Abenbebom call on Ghanaian pastors to assist the government to enhance effective Democratic Development in the country.