African Youth SDGs Summit 2018 Launched

The annual gathering of African youth, African Youth SDGs Summit 2018 has been launched in Accra. The event is meant to continentally mobilize and inspire active participation of the youth in the implementation of SDGs in Africa.

The summit which is scheduled from 7th-9th November, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre, which is on the theme "Partnership with Youth to Achieve the SDGs Moving from Policy to Action", is expected to attract 1,000 participants across the African continent and beyond.

This year's summit is jointly hosted by 2030 Youth Alliance and UNFPA under the auspices of Ghana's Ministry of Planning, SDGs Advisory Unit at the office of the president, UNDP, UNICEF, among other international and national organizations.

The summit will consist of peer learning workshops for youth, youth innovation fairs, and hackathon-an open space for young people resourcing youth development.

There will also be high - level plenaries on youth, partners side events, exhibition, evening and cultural reception and African Youth SDGs Achievers Awards.

The summit will also be graced by high level speakers like The Minister Of Planning Hon. Professor George-Gyan Baffour, UNFPA West And Central Africa Regional Director Mr. Mabingue Ngom, UN Youth Envoy, The UN Resident Coordinator In Ghana, UN Women Southern And Eastern Africa Regional Director among Regional, Country Directors, Members Of Parliament, Youth Leaders And 2018 Distinguished Summit Patrons.