Civil Servants Urged To Practice Healthy Working Ethics To Improve Productivity

Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena

The Head of civil service, Nana Kwasi Agyekum- Dwamena has called on civil servants in the country to adopt sound working ethics in the discharge of their duties in order to enhance productivity.

He said this at a ceremony to usher into office newly appointed staff of the service in Accra.

According to him some civil servant work without recourse to any form of ethics with total disregard to abide by rules and regulations " people come to work late, civil service has been there since time immemorial, you came to meet it so you need to work to enhance productivity, the work does not belong to anybody, it doesn't belong to Nana Akuffo Addo so don't do anything to mar the image of civil servant.

On issues of corruption in the public service, Nana Dwamena asked the newly appointed staff to desist from demanding favours from people before performing duties expected of them.

He noted " for instance if you are suppose to sign a document or work on something for someone don't ask them to give you money before you do them, such behaviours are unacceptable as professionals.

Credit:Ebenezer Kofi Amponsah