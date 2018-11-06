Requiem for a Mother-in-Law Gone Too Soon – Part 7

Sonny, it is easy for you, cozily holed up in the milky arms of your blonde wife in your Alpine clime country home to bid us, your grief-wracked folk, to control our tears for this cold-calculated broad-daylight uprooting of the one great and mighty soul that held us together as a clan… oh, hell, no, I do not intend to control my tears which I shall let flow in torrents with gales and hurricanes till they overflow the banks of the Frau, till they sweep away the Adomi Bridge and all traffic in the world comes to a standstill… my people, a great mishap has befallen us, I intend to let the whole world know and take an indelible note… death came and callously snatched the one sprightly sprig of sunflowers we owned like a hawk, I was miles and miles away planting corn seeds on my farm whose bounteous harvest fruits I have none with whom to gratefully share; yes, I was miles and miles and miles away trying to make ends meet when Mister Stiff came swooping like a hawk and snatched the most precious pearl from the cup of my palms, and you, son of something I cannot name, you have the nerve to bid me control my tears as if tears were water stored in a kitchen tap to be let on and off at whim… don’t start me you son of something I dare not name this ungodly hour of dawn, don’t force me to turn off the sluice gates of my torrents of tears till I curse the land with a drought that transcends your ken, till you wish you had never been born – I was miles and miles and miles away on that piece of land you gave me and my kin, Maafio, trying to haul in these tubers of yams and cocoyam leaves for a sumptuous feast when the Cursed One came and snatched you the way chickens get snatched by a hawk, and now all my dreams and wishes are stuck down my throat… alas, I was far off yonder when the butcher gripped your throat, wringed off your neck and cut off your breath; and now all my dreams and wishes are stuck in my throat – and now all my dreams and wishes are wickedly stuck in my throat… 11/6/18
Requiem for a Mother-in-Law Gone Too Soon – Part 7
For Maame Grace Afua Ofosuaa Henaku – 1940-2018
