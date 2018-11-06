Requiem for a Mother-in-Law Gone Too Soon – Part 7

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. The author has authored 4248 publications on Modern Ghana.

Sonny,it is easy for you,cozily holed upin the milky armsof your blonde wifein your Alpineclimecountry hometo bid us,your grief-wrackedfolk,to controlour tearsfor this cold-calculatedbroad-daylightuprootingof the one greatand mighty soulthat held ustogetheras a clan…oh, hell, no,I do notintendto controlmy tearswhich I shalllet flowin torrentswith galesand hurricanestill they overflowthe banksof the Frau,till they sweep awaythe Adomi Bridgeand all trafficin the worldcomes toa standstill…my people,a great mishaphas befallen us,I intendto letthe whole worldknow andtake anindeliblenote…death cameand callouslysnatchedthe one sprightlysprig of sunflowerswe ownedlike a hawk,I wasmiles andmiles awayplantingcorn seedson my farmwhose bounteousharvest fruitsI have nonewith whomto gratefullyshare;yes,I was milesand miles andmiles awaytrying to makeends meet whenMister Stiffcame swoopinglike a hawkand snatchedthe mostprecious pearlfrom the cupof my palms,and you,son of somethingI cannot name,you have the nerveto bid mecontrolmy tearsas if tearswere water storedin a kitchen tapto be let onand offat whim…don’t start meyou son ofsomethingI dare notnamethis ungodlyhour of dawn,don’t force meto turn offthe sluice gatesof my torrentsof tearstill I cursethe landwith a droughtthat transcendsyour ken,till you wishyou had neverbeen born –I was milesand miles andmiles awayon that pieceof landyou gave meand my kin,Maafio,trying to haul inthese tubersof yams andcocoyam leavesfor asumptuousfeastwhen the Cursed Onecame andsnatched youthe way chickensget snatchedby a hawk,and nowall my dreamsand wishesare stuckdownmy throat…alas,I was faroff yonderwhen the butchergrippedyour throat,wringed offyour neckand cut offyour breath;and nowall my dreamsand wishesare stuckin mythroat –and nowall my dreamsand wishesare wickedlystuckinmythroat…11/6/18