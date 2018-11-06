HOPE Congratulates Newly Sworn In Ministers

The HOPE Campaign is pleased to extend its warmest congratulations to HOPE Champions; Hon. Cynthia Morrison and Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; upon their appointments as Minister for Gender & Social Protection and Minister for Information respectively.

Having had the benefit of observing the meticulousness and devotion to their work as Members of Parliament and deputy Information minister (in the case of Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah), It is our firm belief that the president could not have made a better choice for the portfolios which he has entrusted to them.

We are also very aware that other ministers were sworn in alongside the aforementioned Champs. We wish them well in their portfolios and encourage them to justify the faith reposed in them by the Ghanaian people through their appointment by the President of the Republic of Ghana.

In conclusion, we look forward to engaging the new appointees in their work and lending them the support of all HOPE Champs and members nationwide.

Signed,

Jones de-Graft Darkwa

National coordinator

Cc:

All Media Houses

All HOPE Chapters

HOPE Champs

Florence Nightingale Setrana (Lieutenant, Swedru Chapter)