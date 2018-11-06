MP Accuses Gov’t Of Being Intolerant

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini has accused the Akufo-Addo government of being intolerant following the suspension of the Eastern Regional Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO)

Mr. Fred Dzeny, Eastern Regional Director of the EOCO has been suspended for asking his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prosecute his own appointees if indeed government is committed to fighting corruption.

Speaking in an interview with Journalist, Mr. Dzeny said “The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition.”

He believes that corruption exists among public and civil servants and therefore it is not right to always blame politicians. He wants government to be wary of public and civil servants and prosecute them when they are caught engaged in corrupt practices.

“When you look at the corruption cases in Ghana, it is not just politicians who are corrupt, the public servants, civil servants, they are all corrupt. When you look at it, it is the Chief Directors who prepare contract documents and other things, so, if we are blaming the politicians, it is not right, it is the public servants generally”.

In an interview with Class FM earlier today on the back of the suspension of the EOCO Director, Honorable Inusah Fuseini stressed that the government’s action is evidence of their intolerance.

“The government is increasingly showing how intolerant it is when it comes to the expression of opinion and views of individuals”, Honorable Fuseini said.

According to the Tamale Central MP, the concerns raised by the Eastern Regional EOCO director is shared by a good number of Ghanaians. So it should not serve as grounds for suspending him.