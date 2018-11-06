"Let's Be Selfless In Discharging Our Role As Chiefs - Nii Adote Otintor II

Nii Adote Otintor II

The paramount chief of sempe in the Ga traditional area, Nii Adote Otintor II, has advised the chiefs and people of the area to focus on developing the area and focus on meeting the needs of members instead of focusing on celebrating and attending functions.

" As chiefs we should be interested in the welfare of our people. It seems most of us have forgotten that our mandate as chiefs is to serve our people, bring about developments in all aspects of their lives, be it education, projects within the community, social welfare, unfortunately, that is not the case, it seems we are only interested in celebrating our festivals and attending functions." he noted.

Nii Adote Otintor II, made the call when he addressed traditional authorities including chiefs, Queen mothers among others at his swearing in ceremony at the Ga traditional council in Accra.

He also advised the chiefs to play an active role in the activities of their communities by

collaborating with government at both the local and District levels in order to improve the lives of the people.

He further appealed to members of his community to desist from engaging in activities that has the tendency to forment trouble but remain united and channel their resources into useful ventures for the development of the community. He noted

"There is seemingly lack of unity among us chiefs, instead of channelling our energy and resource towards the well being and welfare of our people and the future of the youth, our focus is rather infighting among ourselves, petty jealousy and seniority."

The chief pledged to continuously support members of his community and provide educational opportunities for the youth despite efforts by some individuals to destroy his hard earned reputation.

The colourful ceremony brought together traditional authorities from various parts of the country to grace the occasion.

Credit: Ebenezer Kofi Amponsah