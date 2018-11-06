THLD Launches Autogas Conversion Center in Ghana

One of the world leading technologies in the commercialization of autogas vehicles, THLD Autogas, in partnership with Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) has established its centre in Accra to professionally convert petrol-engine vehicles to autogas-powered vehicles.

This sought to promote the sale and use of autogas as a sustainable automobile fuel that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ensure fuel economy and reduce costs

Olajuwan Olusegun, Managing Director of the THLD Group said the system had worked perfectly in Nigeria for some years now and believed it would work well in Ghana.

According to him, autogas is the LPG used in internal combustion engines in vehicles and some generators and is 40 per cent cheaper than conventional fuels and is the world’s most widely used alternative fuel.

Mr Olesegun said apart from being the cleanest and cheapest alternative, using LPG was also convenient on account of its availability especially in most African countries.

“Even advanced European countries that do not produce gas are heavily dependent on its use than those of us producing and it is about time we made good use of its availability and cheapness to stabilise our economies as that could reduce our expenditure on importation.”

He added that, THLD Group has to Ghana to stay, also best and cheaper alternative of fueling vehicles in this recent increase in fuel prices .

Mr Kwaku Agyeman Duah, Industry Coordinator of Association of Oil Marketing Companies gave the assurance that his outfit would collaborate and provide the necessary support for the THLD Group to succeed in their bid to penetrate in the Ghanaian market.

He said Gas had discovered and was still discovering gas in large quantities and it was therefore important for them to take advantage of its availability to switch on to Gas and save the country the perennial ordeal of spending huge sums of money to import conventional fuels.

“Sankofa alone has about 1.3 trillion metric tonnes of gas and it will therefore be cheaper and safer to move onto it.”

He said it is about time all Africa countries embrace the use of LPG since Morocco for instance depends on the commodity for everything.

He urged all those at the conversion and filling points to acquire skills and knowledge to ensure perpetual safety at all filling stations at all times.

Mr Andrews Ohene Boateng, Vice Principal of ATTC on behalf of the Principal and management of the Centre commended THLD group for choosing the school as the centre of the operations and gave the assurance that they would make good use of the collaboration to step up their Internally Generated Funds.

He said the partnership would also equip the students with additional skills to become self-employed and employers upon completion.

The event attended by officials of the Ghana Representatives of THELD Group, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Environmental Protection Agency, students of ATTC and Media partners.