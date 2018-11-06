Kwabenya Musuuku Chief Supports Free SHS With Donation

Nii Mensah Dza-Nyomo I, Chief of Kwabenya Musuuku in the Greater Accra Region, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the introduction of the free Senior High School (SHS) across the country.

He said, in supporting quality education of the Free SHS policy, a parcel of computers and books have been offered by his Educational Fund to some schools in Kwabenya and its environs in the Ga East Municipality.

Speaking to the media, Nii Mensah emphasized, government's effort only is not enough, therefore the Chiefs and Elders as concerned citizens will also support part of the agenda on free education to push the policy in the Municipality.

Nii Mensah I, also called on Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Hon. Adwoa Sarfo to assist in fixing the deplorable roads in the Dome-Kwabenya area.