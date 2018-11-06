Airline Passengers’ Small Change Impacts Huge

What does a bicycle bank that enables children to get to school on time, a programme to reduce the incidence of malaria and a coding boot camp for women all have in common. They’re all amazing initiatives right here in Ghana that are funded by Comic Relief, a UK-based global charity partner of British Airways.

Comic Relief has been supporting projects in Ghana for over 25 years and in 2010, it formed a global partnership with British Airways. Since then, thanks to the generosity of British Airways passengers and the incredible fundraising efforts of British Airways’ staff, the airline’s Flying Start programme has raised over £19 million to support projects in some of the world’s poorest communities.

Flying Start encourages British Airways’ customers to donate their spare change in any currency, to Comic Relief, simply by dropping it in the collection envelopes on-board flights. To raise awareness of the incredible work supported by Flying Start, the airline recently released a new on-board safety video featuring stars including Sir Michael Caine, Joanna Lumley and Olivia Colman (for more detail visit http://mediacentre.britishairways.com/pressrelease/details/86/News-1/9922?ref=Home).

British Airways’ employees also play their part in the fundraising by getting sponsored to take on events such as a 146km hike through Northern Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland or tackling the London West Tough Mudder obstacle course covering 10 miles and 20 obstacles.

Examples of projects in Ghana that are funded by Comic Relief include:

The African Women’s Development Fund: The fund supports projects that aim to help African women become more economically secure, aware of their rights and able to improve their situation. In Ghana, it assists organisations that focus on improving women’s income and reducing levels of gender-based violence.

AfrKids: According to Ghana’s Education Service (GES), primary school enrolment has increased from 59.45% of eligible children to 87.4% between 2001 and 2016. However, the economic and social circumstances in the north of the country mean children lag significantly in early learning and basic literacy. The AfriKids project works with the GES in the Upper West Region to raise, and maintain, teaching standards. It is implementing proven teacher-training programmes and encouraging more community involvement in school oversight.

iSpace Foundation: iSpace Ghana aims to increase the number of women with IT skills to the extent that they are able to build a career as expert programmers or coders or can start technology companies. It identifies candidates and supports them through a technology bootcamp and provides an accelerator programme for those who come up with viable business ideas.

Kola Olayinka, British Airways’commercial manager for West Africa says the beauty of Flying Start is its simplicity.

“We are really proud of the work we are supporting right here in Ghana. It’s making a difference to people’s lives and we’re really excited to see how these programmes develop over the coming months and years’.”