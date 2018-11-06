NDC Professionals Forum International To Head To CHRAJ Over Anas' “Number 12”

The NDC Professionals Forum says it is in support of the party’s call for an independent inquiry and may head to CHRAJ over President Akufo Addo’s involvement in the “Number 12” expose’ that has seen football governing body FIFA slapping a lifetime ban on ex Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The opposition party in a statement last week wants President Nana Akufo-Addo to "open himself up for transparent and credible investigations by an independent body" to clear his name in the bribery scandal unearthed in the video screened nationwide by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Head of the NDC Professionals Forum International Arnold Appiah speaking on the ranging scandal from his US base, has hinted the group may be forced to seek the involvement of the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice CHRAJ to clean the mess around the presidency.

Mr. Nyantakyi was caught on video implicating the President Nana Akufo-Addo in a bribe collection syndicate at the Presidency. The former football mogul was seen in the said tape, arranging for the payment of $ 5 million to the President and similar amounts for several top Ghana government officials, in order to facilitate the award of juicy contracts to supposed investors. Mr. Nyantakyi also suggested in the said video, that such acts have made the President amenable to his influence.

Mr. Appiah believes the scandal at the presidency is a setback to woo investors into the country. According to him, this and many actions of the Akufo Addo-led government is derailing the gains made by the NDC in the development of the country when it took power from Ex-President Kufour.

The NDC professional’s forum, which is a think tank within the opposition party is also asking the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service to as a matter of urgency update Ghanaians on the status of investigations into the scandal which has tarnished the image and reputation of all Ghanaians.