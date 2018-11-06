Madina-Adenta Schools Suffer As Parents Withdraw Their Wards After Accidents

Some anxious parents are withdrawing their wards from schools on the Madina-Adenta highway stretch as the death toll for accidents on the highway increase.

According to the school authorities, their population keeps dwindling as parents cannot voch for the safety of their wards crossing the road to and fro.

The headmaster of the La Nkwantanan D/A primary, Kwasi Ouansah told Joy News, “it is depressing for a parent to send a child to school only to be informed later that, the child is dead because they have been knocked down by a car.”

A tutor in a school within the catchment area told Joy News’ Komla Adom four pupils of his school have been knocked down with one person losing his life.

Adding his voice to the concerns, Director of Elim School in Madina said five of their students have been knocked down on the stretch.

According to her, a parent was once knocked down and killed when she was dropping her ward at school.

Some worried students told the reporter that although they are scared, they have no other alternatives than the using the road.

Obviously worried by the situation, the Mr Ouansah said, “we took it upon ourselves to visit the contractors to find out what was preventing them from completing the bridges and they said they had not been paid.”

“The rate at which vehicles knock down people is alarming, we come to school every day and we are at the mercy of the Almighty because the way the cars speed up if you are hit by one you will die,” he added.

Mr. Quansah explained that the school sought help from some wardens to aid students in crossing the road for a stipend.

He explained that the inefficiency of the traffic light is not helping the situation at all.