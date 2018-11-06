Freight Forwarder Steals VW Car, Other Items

An Accra Circuit Court on Monday granted John Tse Avorgah, a Freight Forwarder, bail in the sum of GH¢180,000, for allegedly stealing a VW Passat Saloon car in addition to personal effects all valued at GH¢173,349 belonging to a translator.

The court ordered that three persons should stand surety for the accused, one or two of whom had to be justified.

Avorgah denied the charge and will make his next appearance on November 19.

Meanwhile, a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of one Abel Osubutey, a clearing agent who is an accomplice but failed to appear in court.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu told the Court presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye that Madam Sakina Kwakye, is the prosecution witness and resides at Teshie, a suburb of Accra.

Avorgah and Osubutey also reside at Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

He said in June 2008, some items in a container were shipped from the United States of America to Madam Sakina by her husband.

The prosecutions said she noted that she needed someone to assist her clear the items as it had incurred demurrage.

Detective Chief Inspector Apiosornu said Sakina got in touch with Avorgah who obliged.

He then demanded GH¢7,800 for the clearance, and it was paid to him, in addition to the shipping documents of the items.

Six weeks after Avorgah had received the fee, he assured her that the container would be opened in her presence after four weeks.

The Prosecution said Avorgah later called Madam Sakina and told her the container had vanished from where it was kept, explaining that Osubutey was the one in charge.

The Prosecution said Madam Sakina went to the office of both accused only to be shown some of the items in the container: the saloon car and 41 cracked buckets of paint.

The prosecution said madam Sakina then demanded the vehicle, but Avorgah asked her to pay for the shipping line and Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority charges before it would be release though she had already paid for these charges.

On August 3, 2011, Madam Sakina reported the matter to the police and the two were apprehended.

He said, Avorgah admitted receipt of GH¢7,800.00 and the documents to clear a 40-feet container but handed it to Osubutey to continue with the job.

Osubutey also denied having cleared the container, adding that, after paying the bills to clear the container, he detected that the vessel had been seized.

He also told the police that the car had been parked at the State car park.