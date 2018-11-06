Ghana saves over $500m annually.....for cleaning Mahama’s mess at the energy sector

Contrary to former President Mahama’s claim that he solved the unprecedented energy crisis that hit the nation during his tenure, it has turned out that he rather unnecessarily added to the country’s installed generation capacity instead of tackling the real problems facing the energy sector at the time.

In fact, at the time President Mahama left office, the only intervention he made towards addressing dumsor was the expensive emergency power plants he brought in which have led to unwanted excess capacity and heavy financial burden to the state.

A Statement issued and signed by Nana Damoah, Head of Communications at the Ministry of Energy emphasized that the deployment of emergency power plants did not provide the required solutions to the energy challenges.

“We have always known that the problem of dumsor was financial and not shortage of generation capacity”, the statement noted.

“At the time dumsor reached its peak, Ghana’s installed generation capacity was 3,600 MW against peak demand of 2087 MW. The rapid rise of demand for power from 2087 MW in November 2016 to the current level of over 2,400 MW shows that dumsor could not have ended in 2016 but that there was a substantial residual power demand that is now being met with regular electricity supply.”

The statement reminded Ghanaians about the “recklessness of the Mahama Government in signing more than 30 Power Purchase Agreements. These deals were made in the pretence to solve dumsor.”

“The reality however was that, the power deals were avenues for rent seeking and corruption. It made no sense for the Mahama Government to sign a cumulative 11,000 MW of generation capacity although our peak demand is just about 2400 MW.”

These Agreements will also put on the state a huge cost of $7 billion in capacity charges from 2018 to 2030 although most of the plants will not be utilized.

The reality, according to the Statement, was that the Mahama-led government, which was saddled with countless corrupt deals, had no ideas about how to finance procurement of fuel by VRA to run the existing plants owned by the Republic.

“They instead piled up debts for the energy sector which stood at $2.4 billion at the time the NDC left office in 2016. They also failed to regularly maintain the existing plants and worse of all, they over-drafted the Akosombo Hydro dam and grossly depleted its capacity to generate power.”

“It must also be noted that the use of the emergency power plants to generate power at the moment is not due to the non-availability of alternative generation plants but due to the take-or-pay obligations the Mahama Government committed the nation to.”

The Statement said Ghana currently has left her own plants idle in order to generate power from the emergency plants “because we still have to pay for the capacity whether they generate power or not.”

“In spite of high levels of water in the Akosombo Dam, we are still operating three turbines to avoid liabilities of the emergency plants President Mahama brought in. In fact, our thermal plants at Tema and Aboadze run less than 50% of the time because of the same take or pay arrangements.”

The Government of President Nana Akufo-Addo has however taken the painful decision of terminating 11 of the PPAs at a cost of $402.39 million, whilst others have been deferred, to save the country an annual cost of $586 million.

Accoriding to the Statement, the improvement in the supply of electricity is also due to the NPP government’s successful arrangement with fuel suppliers for uninterrupted supply of HFO, and the dedicated stock of light crude oil kept by VRA against unexpected shortage of natural gas.

“Therefore, unlike the Mahama Government which announced load shedding anytime the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah was shut down or when the West African Gas Pipeline had accidents, there have not been any interruptions in power over the last two years in spite of several shut-downs of the FPSO.”

Government’s efforts to have sufficient natural gas from both local and WAGP has resulted in diversity and security of fuel and power supply. We are proud to say that the operations of VRA has improved significantly because of the Government's intervention.