GCB Bank Customers To Receive Instant ATM Cards

GCB Bank Limited (GCB) has begun instantly issuing its ATM Readycash card at selected branches across the country.

These cards are chip-based and very secure and have come to replace the mag-stripe cards currently in use.

In all 83 out of the 183 branches of the Bank, mostly in regional capitals, market centres and district capitals are issuing out the proprietary cards on the spot.

Of the total, 29 branches are in the Greater Accra, 11 in Ashanti, nine in Eastern and seven each in Volta, Brong Ahafo and Central regions respectively.

In the Western region, there are six branches offering the service, with four in Northern, two in Upper East and one in Upper West regions. The Management of the Bank is working assiduously to extend the service to all branches for the convenience of customers.

The instant issuance of GCB proprietary ATM cards is a major move under the Bank’s transformation and digitization programme.

The instant issue will be extended to MasterCard and Visa Cards in due course.

The Bank has put measures in place where branches that are not currently issuing the cards instantly collaborate with those providing the service for swift delivery.

The Managing Director of the Bank, Mr Anselm Ray Sowah said, “investment is being made to transform the Bank into a world-class one to delight customers.”

He added that “the banking landscape is changing. A new wave of technology is revolutionising the way customers engage with their finances.

“From social to mobile capabilities, GCB is having to redirect the way we do business to deliver a better customer experience and remain competitive.”

He said with networked branches of 183 across the country and digitization GCB is becoming the bank of choice.