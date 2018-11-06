Highest National Award Conferred On Prince Charles

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conferred on the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, the highest National award, the “Companion of the Order of Star of Ghana”.

The award citation captured all the achievements and life experiences of the heir apparent to the British Throne and was read by Secretary to the President, Nana Badiatuo Asante.

In addition, a portrait drawing of their Royal Highnesses, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall was also presented to the visiting royals.

The award was conferred on the Prince of Wales during a state dinner at the Jubilee House in honour of his visit to Ghana with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

President Akufo-Addo, also assured Great Britain that even though the kingdom is currently going through a difficult time in finalising modalities for her exit from the European Union, Ghana remains a firm friend that stands shoulder to shoulder to develop on the basis of democratic values for the mutual benefit of their two countries.

During a speech at a state dinner the president said, “At the moment, Britain is going through difficult moments in trying to define her place in the world in view of Brexit.

“The decision to exit the European Union,” the President noted, “has justifiably generated anxieties across the globe.”

He emphasised that, “It is our expectation that trade relations between our two nations will not be negatively affected and that sooner rather than later, those anxieties will be allayed. Nevertheless, I assure Your Highness that in Ghana, Britain has a firm friend,” the President said.

The Commonwealth

In a direct show of support for the Prince of Wales on his assumption of office as the Head of the Commonwealth, Akufo-Addo expressed his confidence in the fact that the Commonwealth will make giant steps forward as an organization.

“As you prepare to assume the position of Head of the Commonwealth, an organization to which you are deeply committed, I am confident that under your leadership, the bonds of cooperation amongst member states will be strengthened even further,” the President noted.

Royal Visits to Ghana

Tracing the visits of the British royal families to Ghana from 1925, when the first member of the royal family, Edward, Prince of Wales, made a historic stopover in Ghana on his way to South Africa and returned in 1927 as Guest of Honour at the opening of Achimota School, President Akufo Addo said since then, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth, mother of the visiting Prince of Wales, has visited Ghana on two occasions, in 1961, during the Presidency of Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and in 1999, during the period of Ghana's longest serving leader, former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

In April 2018, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, visited Ghana shortly after he assumed office as President of Ghana after first visiting Ghana in 1998. Just before the second visit of the Prince of Wales who first visited Ghana in 1977, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex was Ghana's guest for the second time.

This the President said is a testament of the kind of relationship that exists between Ghana and the United Kingdom. He expressed hope that after this visit, it would not take another 40 years before Ghana receives another royal visit.

The Prince of Wales

In his response to the proposal of toast of the President, His Royal Highness, Charles, Prince of Wales, said he is looking forward greatly to the establishment of the first office of his Prince's Trust in West Africa, here in Ghana, in order to offer help to Ghanaians and Africans as a whole such as has been offered to people like celebrated actor Idris Elba, to start his acting career and Ozwald Boateng, to start his tailoring business.

The Prince registered his deep gratitude for what he described as an excellent and memorable trip he and his wife have had in Ghana the last five days.

-Starrfmonline