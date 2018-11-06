EAC,The Leading School Of Architecture In Casablanca, Morocco,Joins Honoris United Universities

The school represents the pan-African network’s first specialised architecture institution - Casablanca, November – Honoris United

Universities, the first private pan-African higher education network, has acquired École d’Architecture de Casablanca (EAC) in Morocco, a development that builds on the vision and breadth of its distinctive program offerings and employability focus.

This acquisition marks another key milestone in the expansion of Honoris as earlier this year the network also partnered with EMSI, the largest private higher education institution in Morocco. For more than 32 years, EMSI has been a pioneer in the country and region, serving as an innovation center as well as a reference in engineering education. Alongside Universite Mundiapolis, a multi-disciplinary university in Morocco known for its employability mission, this engagement firmly reinforces Honoris’ position as an educational leader in Morocco and in Francophone Africa.

EAC, which will formally become part of Honoris Morocco, is highly distinguished and the first private school of architecture to be recognized by the State of Morocco in Casablanca. The learning experience at EAC provides graduates the theoretical and practical applications of architecture and of landscaping, leading to intellectual breadth and practical skills required for the professions.

The inclusion of a highly respected specialized school provides a unique offering from the network. Commenting, CEO of Honoris United Universities, Luis Lopez, said, “Architecture is important globally and for Africa, as the continent aims to strengthen its infrastructure and to build smart cities that will improve the human habitat in sustainable and affordable ways. EAC will help Honoris to build a very natural bridge for students to gain the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow. It is an extremely exciting project for our pan-African work.”

Hassan Filali, CEO of Honoris Morocco said, “I am delighted that through its new ownership, EAC will continue to educate future generations of leaders; but as part of a much wider pan-African network. This reflects the natural synergies between EAC and Honoris; but most importantly, can provide students with a richer learning environment and wider career opportunities. This includes providing students with compulsory internships, which offer potential for exchanges and the continuation of studies abroad at prestigious schools in Europe. Alongside EMSI and Mundiapolis, Honoris Morocco will continue to promote Education for Impact and I look forward to furthering this foundational belief.”

Mr. Benabeljalil and Mr. Lahbabi, Founders and Directors of EAC stated, “Now that we have been able to support the school with an international university network, we can further advance the ambitions of our education methodologies. This important development for the school, will create new opportunities in terms of teacher exchange programs, student mobility programs and research initiatives. Moreover, the collaboration will start with immediate effect, as we are setting up a partnership with our sister institution, Université Centrale in Tunis. This means that our students will benefit from this collaboration starting November 2018”.

Honoris United Universities is the first private pan-African higher education network committed to preparing and educating the next generation of African leaders and professionals able to impact regionally in a globalized world. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility and mobile mindsets and skills are at the heart of Honoris’ vision of higher education. Honoris United Universities joins the expertise of its member institutions to prepare pan-regional profile graduates that are competitive in today’s fast-paced and demanding labor markets.

Honoris United Universities gathers a community of 32,000 students on 48 campuses, learning centers and via on-line, in 9 countries and 30 cities across Africa. Students have an opportunity to experience exclusive partnerships and exchange programs in more than 60 universities across Europe and the United States. Over 100 degrees are offered in Health Science, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Arts and Design, Media, Education and Political Science.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact™. www.honoris.net

Located in Casablanca, Morocco, the economic capital of the Kingdom, EAC has listed among its founding principles the excellence of training and the anchoring of its teaching around issues related to the profound changes that characterize the cities and territories of an African continent in full growth.

The courses emphasize a theoretical and practical approach to the architectural and landscaping ecosystem, leading to private professional paths, and to planning and urban management in local communities and central administrations throughout the country. The training courses, punctuated by compulsory internships, offer the possibility of exchanges and continuation of studies abroad with prestigious schools in Europe. EAC is the first private school of architecture and landscaping accredited and recognized by the State in Casablanca. www.ecolearchicasa.com