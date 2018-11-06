Africans Deserve Fair Treatment In Europe

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has described us unacceptable, the inhumane treatments meted out on African migrants in Europe, insisting that the human rights of migrants should be properly respected.

According to the President, the phenomenon of migration from Africa was not different from the history of the Europeans who migrated to other parts of the world in search of greener pastures in the Americas and elsewhere.

The President wondered how the relationship between Africa and Europe should be, with the kind of treatment given its migrants.

The President, who did not encourage illegal migration, also said that could not be enough reason for such bad treatments, citing that even prisoners have rights.

President Akufo-Addo was on Monday, November 5, 2018 at Jubilee House addressing a delegation from Italy, led by its Deputy Prime Minister, which had shown interest in investing in Ghana.

Remarking on the two areas of the projects from the investors, namely, migration and poverty, President Akufo-Addo lamented that nobody would leave his or her country if they get what they expect.

Against that background, President Akufo-Addo seized the opportunity and pointed out to Prime Minister, a message he wanted to send across to Europe, on the treatment of African migrants.

He said: “One of the things that, to us, is important, is that our people who are over there, even those who are there, if you like, illegally, nevertheless, deserve to be treated humanely and with dignity – They are human beings. And when we hear sometimes stories about some of the maltreatments, we wonder whether our relations with the Western world should be where it is.

“We believe that, yes, people are in the country without proper papers, nevertheless, it should not be the pretext for abusing them. It should not be a pretext for their unnatural harassment and maltreatment, because the world we live in recognises that human rights apply to everybody. It even applies to prisoners in jail. We are keen that that aspect of the matter should be highlighted…,” he asserted.

Though the delegation had come with a project which they claimed would create jobs for the people of Africa, and had chosen Ghana as the first country to start it, President Akufo-Addo was very interested in how African migrants were treated before the project.

He told the delegation that Ghana, led by his government, wanted to take the state from having to move around, cap in hand, begging for aid, to a point where she does things on her own without aid, thus the Ghana Beyond Aid mantra.

However, President Akufo-Addo added that the move was not to turn Ghana's back to investment co-operation from other countries.

Whilst welcoming their proposal, President Akufo-Addo told the delegation that his government, though wants to create more jobs for its people, would scrutinise vividly the benefits and otherwise of the project, and see how best it would help the state.

On his part, the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, Matteo Salvini, who first spoke to the President on behalf of the delegation, introduced the project and said some other African countries had been targeted.

The Global Chief Executive Officer of ENI, Claudio Descalzi, said the project will directly cover some one million people, and have an impact on an additional six million.

He said the project was a $3 billion investment, which would span three to four years, and will help diversify the oil and gas sector, amongst others.