Ghana Beyond Aid 2018: The Life Of A Small Businessman In Ghana 2018

On Saturday an Electricity transformer malfunction at Danso Plaza in East Legon damaged a central air condition unit we had invested about $10,000 in purchase, shipment and duties and taxes, and cost of ductwork and installation.

After attempts to repair failed and a new compressor not viable we had to buy 2 new Split AC units (about Ghs 5,000) on Saturday Nov.3, after my staff manager going to all the Malls and finally finding one in Nima. They had them installed for a customer from the US who has never experienced a power-down for more than maybe a few minutes in his life.

My Staff Manager worked all Saturday and Sunday till completion of installation around 10pm Ghana time.

Today Monday the power could not be restored and our Generator is 10KVA unable to power every appliance for long.

This is my Ghana-Beyond-Aid story oo! Some of us have invested our lifetime savings in Ghana for a retirement in Ghana and it is rough if you ask me!

But don’t worry! Ghana will be great again!!

———

Sun.Nov.4, 2018

Hello Marco- this is Dr. K. Danso - the owner, in Livermore, California.

I heard the AC broke down yesterday and Sunday and a new one was installed for you.

Sorry for the inconvenience. Those things happen but I am glad that on a Sunday Esther and others were able to correct the situation for you.

Please accept my personal apologies for the inconvenience and do not hesitate to let my staff know if there is anything we can do to make your stay more comfortable.

————

Mon.Nov.4, 2018

Marcos:

Today, there is no water and the Internet is not working.

———-

Esther:

Am sorry about that but can you try the tap again? It's flowing.

If you can open your door, the caretaker is at your doorstep to attend to thr problem.

Thanks.

————-

Nov.6, 2018 06:54am (Ghana)

From Customer at Danso Plaza

There has been a loud noise all night. I cannot sleep. It sounds like some type of a generator. If you cannot fix these problems, I will move out.

——————

K. Danso: Nov.5, 2018 11:01pm (California)

Marcos- I am sorry there has been a major transformer problem in the area and affected electricity in that area of East Legon.

My staff will try and get it corrected today as a Generator cannot power all the air condition units.

We are really sorry for the inconvenience; but this is the fiasco of doing business in Ghana. We are willing to have AIRBNB refund your money so you can find another place if this is not resolved today.

Dr. K. Danso Nov. 6, 2018