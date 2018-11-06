8th Edition Of MWA To Reward Leading Brands, Top Marketing Professionals

Top Marketing Professionals and leading brands across Africa will be honoured at the 8th Marketing World Awards which will hold on November 16, 2018, at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

Now in its 8th year, Marketing World Awards (MWA) recognizes outstanding performances across marketing communications industry in Africa.

Organisations and individuals that have delivered superior product values to the market and exhibited excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies, displayed uniqueness and among offerings, convey clear message to its consumers and stand out from the competition will be rewarded and celebrated.

According to Mr. Akin Naphtal, the CEO of Instinct Wave, “Marketing World Awards being Pan African is designed to celebrate individuals and organizations that have put Africa on the map of global marketing with their extraordinary exploits. Developments made in the areas of digital, experiential, media, stewardship, efficiency, innovation, corporate social responsibility and creativity will be celebrated at the event”.

Mr. Naphtal added that “The event remains one of the most credible industry awards that have brought about a healthy competition among professionals in the Marketing industry, while recognizing the efforts and innovative campaigns driven by marketing professionals”.

MWA, now a Pan African event will feature exciting new categories. It will also not be short of entertainment and powerful industry networking. It is a platform not to be missed by stakeholders in the ever-growing, challenging and exciting world of marketing communications industry in Africa.

ABOUT INSTINCTWAVE

Head quartered in the UK, Instinct Wave is Africa’s premium B2B event & specialist, the organizer of the highly successful Ghana Procurement and Supply Chain Awards 2018, Ghana Information Technology &Telecom Awards (GITTA) in its 8th year, Ghana Finance Innovation Awards in its 4th year, The Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards, West Africa Construction Awards in its 3rd Year, Marketing World Awards in its 8th Year, Ghana Top 50 HR leaders and other industry related events across Africa.