Collapsed Bridge To Be Fixed By June 2019

The contract for the reconstruction of the collapsed bridge at Nyansa in the Upper East Region has been awarded to contractors, and is due to be ready by June 2019.

According to the District Chief Executive for Builsa North, Mr. David Afoko Amoabil, the contractors would start work this month [November] with immediate effect.

“Between November this month and December, the contractors would be on site, but the heavy rain has been interrupting their work, but by June the bridge should be completed,” he said.

The bridge connects the residents of Nyansa-Fissa-Kalibiisa electoral area to the district capital.

According to the residents, when it rains, they are cut off from the district business centre.

The Nyansa River divides the Nyansa-Fiisa-Kalibiisa electoral area into two, and serves as the only bridge that gives residents access to the district business centre.

The bridge collapsed four years ago , making access to social services difficult for the residents.

The negative effects also extend to economic activities.

In August, a pregnant woman in labour died tragically at Gor Kukani in the Zabzugu district because of delays in reaching a hospital due to a collapsed bridge.

The woman, Nakoja Njonam Tigynam, was being taken to hospital in Zabzugu but the collapsed bridge delayed the trip to the hospital.

The deceased's husband's brother, Waaja Akwesi, told Citi News that Nakoja Njonam “was to deliver and was referred to the district hospital and on the way we had to cross the bridge but because of the level of the water, we delayed in crossing and upon reaching the hospital the baby died in her womb and later the woman also passed on and we brought her home and buried her.”