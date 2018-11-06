Hudu Yahaya Makes Strong Case For NDC Chairmanship

An aspiring Chairman of the Opposition National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Hudu Yahaya has dismissed suggestions that he was compelled to step aside in the last hour, during the previous national elections.

He said as part of a campaign strategy towards the 2016 election, he voluntarily agreed with stakeholders not to contest, adding he was not forced to.

The aspirant said this when he rounded up this campaign of the northern region.

He said there was no compulsion but a sacrifice he made for the interest of the party, which he does not regret.

He said even though his supporters were not happy they have moved on.

Alhaji Hudu Yahaya said this time he is bent on winning the position and called on the delegates to trust and vote for him.

He called for the election of competent people to lead the party, adding, the NDC is a government in waiting and only competent people must be allowed into the waiting room.

Alhaji Hudu Yahaya said he believes he has enough experience to lead the NDC following the experience he has gained serving the party in various offices and committees.

As a loyal member of the party and is in good standing, the aspiring chairman said his immediate role if he wins will be to bring unity among the rank and file of the party, adding, the NDC should be a collective group and not a one man party. He also called on the rank and file of the party to bury their differences and work together for victory 2020.

Alhaji Hudu Yahaya took a swipe at the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the economic hardships Ghanaians are facing.

He said he would leave the masses to judge for themselves the performance of the NPP.