Nurses On National Service Strike

HUNDREDS OF nurses undertaking their national service in the Upper Region on Monday November 5, declared an indefinite strike over unpaid service allowances.

The rotation nurses, who started their service in April 2018, blamed the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana for not doing enough about their plight.

At the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga, 147 nurses serving at the facility converged at the administration block and declared that until government pays them, they will not be in the wards to save lives.

A leader of the striking nurses, Abdul Jabbar, told The Chronicle that: “The reason why we are going on the strike is that we have not received our service allowance for almost eight months now, and it's very hurting because you can imagine, you can't work for eight months without receiving any money.

“Some of us are coming from afar and some of us are not even coming from Bolga here, so you can imagine people coming from afar to rent places, pay water bills, they will even feed and some will even take transport to the hospital here, so it's not easy for us, so we can't continue working without pay.”

The nurses also alleged that they had to pay GHC70 each to a team that came from Accra to verify them biometrically, which should have been at a cost to them.

Again, they also claim some of their colleagues elsewhere, who have started receiving their allowances, had to go to Accra to negotiate at the Controller and Accountant-General Department, where they were made to pay some monies before they were captured by the biometric system for payment.

They further stressed that their colleagues, who have received allowances had GHC100 deducted from those allowances without explanation.

In spite of having to endure the hardship, as a result of their situation, the nurses also said even while on service, the government nor their respective facilities they are serving in do not cater for their medical bills anytime they are taken ill.

They have, therefore vowed not to resume their service until their allowances are paid. Though management of the regional hospital would not speak on record, information gathered by The Chronicle indicated that there is very little they could do because the issue is being looked into by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana.